$72.32 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will post sales of $72.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Workiva posted sales of $60.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $290.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.51 million to $291.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $338.19 million, with estimates ranging from $332.54 million to $342.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 582,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Workiva has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24.

In other Workiva news, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,147,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,207,038 shares of company stock worth $68,218,888. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Workiva by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 541.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Workiva by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $32,808,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

