778 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 812,133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 454.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 458,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 375,760 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 266,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 335,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,102,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. 21,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -223.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

