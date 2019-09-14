850 Shares in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 101,832 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 419,399 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 323,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 185,613 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,570,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Anaplan by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 234,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 2,428,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 495,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $24,512,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 49,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $2,861,117.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,339,672.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,184 shares of company stock valued at $61,383,693 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

