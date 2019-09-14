8,734 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 105.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $256,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.35. 129,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $129.33. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.74.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In related news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $1,028,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

