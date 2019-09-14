AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 4,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,288. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AAON by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

