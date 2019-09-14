Absolute One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,326.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Absolute has a market capitalization of $39,859.00 and $2,326.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Absolute has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00883983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00224598 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,346,388 coins and its circulating supply is 12,813,880 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

