Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Accuray were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 429.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 746,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 605,743 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $2,307,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 1,821.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 187,593 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Accuray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Accuray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Kirkpatrick sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $30,832.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 12,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,963.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 519,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.96. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.09 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.