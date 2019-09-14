Ace Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ACE)

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Ace has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Ace has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.04459813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Ace

ACE is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ace’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace.

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace using one of the exchanges listed above.

