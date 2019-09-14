Actinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $457,940.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $457,940.00 and approximately $1,797.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 99.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 13,762,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.