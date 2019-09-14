ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $737.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $737.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 102,517,237 coins and its circulating supply is 82,375,226 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

