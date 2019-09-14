Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.08, approximately 263,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 444,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.97% and a negative net margin of 241.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 223,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

