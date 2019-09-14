Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 1,014,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of AGRO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 451,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $693.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 252,035 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 1,804,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.