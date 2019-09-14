Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at SunTrust Banks

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADVM. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 6,076,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $372.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.49. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 717,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,082,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after buying an additional 1,074,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,559,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,635,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.