Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,798,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 5,190,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Aecom by 28.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 84,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Aecom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Aecom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 818,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aecom has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.