Aeon Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,368.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Aeon has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $4,368.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00004866 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00719826 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003221 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

