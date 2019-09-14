Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $63.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.06. 688,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,003. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 189,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $4,630,828.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. bought 46,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,287.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866 in the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after purchasing an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,337,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,347,000 after purchasing an additional 224,655 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

