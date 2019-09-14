Aeternity Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $58.75 million and $29.23 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, FCoin, Binance and Zebpay.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 328,896,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,075,631 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, FCoin, OOOBTC, Mercatox, HADAX, Liqui, IDAX, Crex24, Radar Relay, Zebpay, Tokenomy, Koinex, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb, BitMart, CoinBene, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, BigONE, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

