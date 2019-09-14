Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Up 7.2%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.13, 1,113,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 758,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several research firms recently commented on AFMD. Laidlaw set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Affimed had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed NV will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,399,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 3,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,546 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 210,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

