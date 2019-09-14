AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of AFH Financial Group stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 294 ($3.84). The company had a trading volume of 148,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,761. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 million and a PE ratio of 16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AFH Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 422 ($5.51).

In related news, insider Mark Chambers acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

