Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Macquarie cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 4,218,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,585. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

