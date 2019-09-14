Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 6.5%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) shares shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.18, 6,190,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 3,618,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 143.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

