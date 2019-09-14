Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Up 6%

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s share price rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 995,505 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 656% from the average daily volume of 131,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

