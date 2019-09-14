All Sports (SOC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.24 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.43. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and $583,150.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.04487171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

