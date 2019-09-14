Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.13% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.6% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,925,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,121,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 167,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,903,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

MDRX stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 1,385,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

