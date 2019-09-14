Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) is Towle & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Towle & Co. decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up about 5.8% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.41% of Ally Financial worth $49,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,626,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 574,700 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Ally Financial by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 929,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 543,606 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,205,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 540,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 2,879,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,191. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $69,193.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $712,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura raised their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

