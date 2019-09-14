Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.13.

ALNY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 713,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,476. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $99.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

