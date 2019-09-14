Alpha Coin Hits One Day Volume of $22,458.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $5,057.00 and approximately $22,458.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00018778 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,461,882 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.