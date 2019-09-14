Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,179,943.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,737. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 508.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $707.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

