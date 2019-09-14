American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of AOBC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 322,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,682,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 642,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

