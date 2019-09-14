Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.31). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,796.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at $9,658,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 266.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 424.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 197,880 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 886,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,049,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

