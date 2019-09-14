Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,656,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 5,754,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMRX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ted C. Nark purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun purchased 1,642,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,788,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,057 over the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX remained flat at $$3.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,520. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

