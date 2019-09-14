Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.72 Million

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce sales of $35.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 217.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $168.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $180.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $129.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

ARWR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 781,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.51. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

In other news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,243 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

