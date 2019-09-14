Analysts Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBE shares. TheStreet cut CyberOptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,408. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.11. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $1,914,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CyberOptics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CyberOptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

