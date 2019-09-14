Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DY. ValuEngine cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 275,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,326. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.