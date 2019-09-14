Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.23. 15,277,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,162. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $374.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.