Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $4.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $11.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $80.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.29. 566,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 1.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.