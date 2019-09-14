Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $4.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $11.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $80.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.29. 566,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 1.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

