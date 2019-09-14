Analysts Expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($4.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow argenx.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in argenx by 44.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in argenx by 86.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in argenx by 13.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,316,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.89. The stock had a trading volume of 107,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,407. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.25. argenx has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $150.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

