Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Gray Television posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price target on Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.96. 569,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,645,226.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230 in the last 90 days. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3,422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

