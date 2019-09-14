Analysts Expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce ($0.32) Earnings Per Share

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Provention Bio an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 5.96. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico bought 25,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashleigh Palmer bought 10,600 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $96,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $644,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.