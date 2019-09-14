Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report sales of $290.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.71 million to $291.79 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $294.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens set a $36.00 price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,954,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. 145,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

