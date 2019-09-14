Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

