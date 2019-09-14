Analysts Expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Analysts predict that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will announce $69.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.50 million and the lowest is $68.50 million. Trecora Resources posted sales of $73.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year sales of $273.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.53 million to $279.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $293.65 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $303.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE TREC traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,841. The firm has a market cap of $228.37 million, a PE ratio of 924.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $73,381.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,719,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,172.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 177,133 shares of company stock worth $1,675,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 41.3% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth about $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 113.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 24,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

