Analysts Set Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CURO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.32. 235,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $693.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 3.63. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 429.23%. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curo Group by 713.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in Curo Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,380,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 188,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

