Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $18.35

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. 9,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,327. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.14 and a beta of 1.87.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

