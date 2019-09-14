Analysts Set SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Target Price at GBX 793.36

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 802.70 ($10.49).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGRO stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 775.80 ($10.14). 2,152,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 800.21 ($10.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 763.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 711.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total transaction of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.