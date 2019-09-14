AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,744 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AngioDynamics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 153,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,114. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $692.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.30.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $292,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

