Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to post $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. Anixter International posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Anixter International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AXE traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. 151,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,251. Anixter International has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO William Galvin sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $463,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,850. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anixter International by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,649 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Anixter International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anixter International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anixter International by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Anixter International by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

