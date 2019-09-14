Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target (up from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 883.08 ($11.54).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 948.80 ($12.40) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 862.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 894.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

