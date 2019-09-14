Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ardagh Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ardagh Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,217. The stock has a market cap of $329.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

