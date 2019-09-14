Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,231,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 4,891,200 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 963,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 214,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $5,951,553.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 48,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $1,319,045.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,292,805 shares of company stock valued at $37,507,784. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 905,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 396,792 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

